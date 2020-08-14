Weslaco ISD counselors offer students help with mental health issues

Weslaco ISD is kicking off a new counseling initiative.

The district offers emotional support for their students as they prepare to start the new year.

Jayda Hough is an incoming sophomore at Weslaco High School. She says that toward the end of her freshman year, as the coronavirus made its' way to the Rio Grande Valley, her varsity track career had to be put on hold for the remainder of the season.

She misses in-person learning.

"There's no excitement to getting ready for the school year and going shopping and getting ready to see your friends. No, I'm just going to wake up and turn my laptop on and stare at my screen for hours," said Hough.

But giving students the mental help that they need is a priority, according to Weslaco ISD's director for Student Support Services, Norma Brewer.

