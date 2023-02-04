Weslaco ISD offering active shooter training course for parents
Parents that have a child enrolled at the Weslaco Independent School District will be able to attend an active shooter training course scheduled for Thursday.
The training is specifically for parents and will be led by a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
"You know our teachers have been trained, WISD employees have also been trained, but we also want our parents to be trained, they are the most crucial component, whatever our students are learning, they can also reinforce what to do at home," Weslaco ISD Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator Erica Garcia said.
The district said interpreters will also be present. The training will be held at Susan M. Peterson performing Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
