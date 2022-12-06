Weslaco man arrested in connection with theft of Christmas decorations

A Weslaco man is behind bars in connection with the theft of several Christmas decorations, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Joel Pedraza was identified as the suspect who stole the decorations from the front yard of people’s houses throughout the city, police said.

Among the stolen items were an inflatable Nativity scene, an inflatable Dallas Cowboys helmet and three LED spiral Christmas trees, according to a news release.

Pedraza was arraigned Saturday on two counts of theft with previous convictions. His bond was set at $40,000.