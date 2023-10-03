Weslaco Man Wants Abandoned Buildings near Home Taken Down

WESLACO – A Weslaco man says some abandoned buildings near his home are an eye sore.

Saul Mata explains he’s trying to sell his house but it’s been difficult with the nearby abandoned buildings; he wants the city to tear these buildings down.

"I try to sell it and I can't sell it because of all this stuff right here," says Mata.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to the city of Weslaco for answers.

Weslaco Health Official Joe Pedraza says he can contact the city code enforcement department to start a work order.

He adds the June floods played a role in the delay of tearing down these dilapidated structures.

To report an abandoned building, call city hall and ask for code enforcement at 956-968-3181.

