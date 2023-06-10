Weslaco Mayor Issues Statement about Conversation with Governor Abbott
Weslaco Mayor, David Suarez, issued a statement about a conversation he had with Governor Greg Abbott Saturday night.
He said the governor told him he will continue to do everything he can to get funding to rebuild and improve drainage systems.
Abbott also assured Mayor Suarez more pumps and mosquito sprayers are on their way to assist valley crews.
