Weslaco Museum inviting residents to donate items for time capsule

WESLACO – A time capsule is set to close soon in Weslaco. It won’t reopen until 2045.

Anyone with a connection to the city of Weslaco is invited to stop by the Weslaco Museum and place an artifact of the times, such as a smartphone, a family picture or even a keychain inside the capsule so that 25 years from now, the future can celebrate the past.

Chip Vasquez was a Rio Grande Valley man known for his determination and enjoyment of classical music and literature, along with his love for football.

Joe Vasquez, Chip’s father, says his son earned all-district and all Valley honors for the Weslaco Panthers. After graduating from Southern Methodist University, he came back to coach in Lyford, but at 24, his life took a turn.

“He was a senior class sponsor and he was coming back from a rehearsal of the graduation, so I don't know what happened, but his vehicle rolled over and he was instantly killed,” says Vasquez.



For the Vasquez family the best way to let their son’s legacy live on was with a helmet placed in a time capsule by the Weslaco Museum around 25 years ago.

Twenty-five years later, they dug it up; and now, the Weslaco Museum is hoping you'll be part of their 2020 time capsule.

