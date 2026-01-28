Weslaco officials urging residents to use available warming center
Related Story
The Weslaco Fire Department said they received nearly 30 medical calls on Sunday regarding people needing help from the cold front that briefly brought temperatures to freezing levels.
“With these temperatures it can take 15, 20 minutes and we're starting to see conditions of hypothermia, so we want to make sure everybody's staying safe,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.
With more freezing temperatures expected late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, Lopez said he expects those calls to continue coming in.
“We recommend you stay home, but have a place warm enough to stay in,” Lopez said. “If you don't have those conditions at home, we always recommend patients, people, citizens in our community to seek shelter."
The First Baptist Church of Weslaco, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave., is serving as a warming shelter for residents.
News
News Video
-
'A caring, working cousin,' Relative mourning Harlingen man who died following a...
-
1 man hospitalized following Elsa mobile home fire
-
Consumer Reports: Safest babyproofing products
-
Funeral held for Edinburg CISD student who died after collapsing during soccer...
-
New Mission ordinance aims to combat illegal tire dumping
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View