Weslaco Panthers playoff run still alive
WESLACO, Texas -- The Weslaco Panthers are Area Champions and Regional Quarter Finalists for the first time since 2007. Under the direction of first time head coach, JJ Garcia, who's been with the program for 18 years, has helped lead the panthers into an incredible season.
