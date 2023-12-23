Weslaco police alert residents of vehicle truck thefts
The city of Weslaco is the latest target for a string of truck thefts in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Weslaco Police Department said they were first alerted to the trend last month when newer model GMC Sierras and Chevy Silverado trucks were reported stolen.
Since then, a total of 12 Sierra and Silverado trucks have been stolen, and only one of the trucks was recovered.
"We've also noticed that within the hour of them being stolen, they're in Mexico," Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera said. "The people that steal these trucks, or have developed a method in which they have, they've got their method down to be able to steal these trucks very quickly."
If you have a GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado, police advise that you get an alarm system installed. A steering wheel lock may also help prevent thieves from driving it.
