Weslaco Police Department investigates fatal two-vehicle crash
Related Story
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man.
According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo, an officer witnessed the crash at the intersection of Border Avenue and Business 83 while conducting a traffic stop at around 12:02 a.m. Friday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second driver was taken to a local hospital for further medical evaluation but did not sustain any serious injuries, according to Caraveo.
The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
News
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man. According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heriberto... More >>
News Video
-
Investigation underway after man found dead near Beach Access 18 at South...
-
Brownsville firefighters contain junkyard fire that caused evacuation of 20 homes
-
Three people arrested as Weslaco police crack down on illegal car club...
-
McAllen ISD invests $2 million in upgrades for Veterans Memorial Stadium
-
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to...