Weslaco police detain suspect after stabbing victim crashes into Weslaco hospital

Police detained an unidentified suspect in connection with a stabbing victim who crashed into the emergency room entrance of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to a Thursday news release.

Officers with the Weslaco Police Department responded to the hospital Wednesday at around 9:18 p.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash into the hospital, the news release stated.

The vehicle was driven by Devin Rodriguez, 23, who police said drove himself to the hospital with what appeared to be a stab wound. Police were able to identify a suspect who was detained, police added.

Police continue to investigate.

Those with any information regarding the incident are urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.