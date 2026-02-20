Weslaco police investigating alleged school threat circulating on social media

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a series of images circulating on social media that allegedly contain school threats, according to the department.

Police announced the investigation the day after the Weslaco Independent School District announced a student was disciplined after a threat was reported against Weslaco High School.

The social media post from police included one of the images that showed an individual holding a firearm with the caption “Weslaco be coming, yall [sic] better be ready.”

“We want to assure the public that we are actively investigating these posts and are working closely with school officials to address the situation,” police said. “At this time, we ask for patience as we determine the accuracy and source of the information being shared.”

Police urged the community to report any similar posts to them, and that “sharing unverified information can cause unnecessary alarm, fear, and disruption.”