Weslaco police investigating restaurant burglary

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a restaurant burglary. 

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into Buffalo Wings and Rings located at 1600 N. Westgate Dr. 

The incident happened Sunday morning at about 3:30 a.m. 

The man is seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 968-TIPS. 

1 year ago Monday, October 25 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 3:06:00 PM CDT October 25, 2021
