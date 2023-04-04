Weslaco police: No injuries reported after 18-wheeler flips over
Related Story
An 18-wheeler carrying watermelons flipped over Saturday afternoon, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
Traffic is backed up until the truck is cleared from the scene at the intersection of International Boulevard and the frontage road.
No injuries were reported, police added.
News
An 18-wheeler carrying watermelons flipped over Saturday afternoon, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Traffic is backed up until... More >>