Weslaco Police Searching for Theft Suspect

WESLACO – Weslaco police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a theft case.

Surveillance cameras captured a person taking household items, chandeliers, osmosis machine and other goods from a property under construction on the 1000 block of Jasper St in late October.

The individual was seen leaving the scene in a white model Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information can contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477. 

4 years ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:09:57 PM CST November 28, 2018
