Weslaco Police Searching for Theft Suspect
Related Story
WESLACO – Weslaco police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a theft case.
Surveillance cameras captured a person taking household items, chandeliers, osmosis machine and other goods from a property under construction on the 1000 block of Jasper St in late October.
The individual was seen leaving the scene in a white model Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Anyone with information can contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
News
WESLACO – Weslaco police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a theft case. Surveillance cameras... More >>
News Video
-
Veterans remind the public fireworks can trigger PTSD and anxiety
-
Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips
-
Southwest Airlines begins recovering from mass travel disruptions
-
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
-
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New...