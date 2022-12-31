Weslaco Police Searching for Theft Suspect

WESLACO – Weslaco police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a theft case.

Surveillance cameras captured a person taking household items, chandeliers, osmosis machine and other goods from a property under construction on the 1000 block of Jasper St in late October.

The individual was seen leaving the scene in a white model Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information can contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.