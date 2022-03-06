Weslaco police seeking tips in deadly 2021 crash

The Weslaco Police Department is asking the public for tips in a deadly 2021 cold case.

On March 3, 2021, Weslaco police responded to the 600 block of South Bridge Street and found 66-year-old Juan Jesus Campbell on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Campbell appeared to have been hit by a passing vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

Investigators processed the scene, but were unable to immediately identify suspects.

Weslaco police are asking anyone who was in the area that day to come forward with information.

If you saw anything that day that may help in the investigation, call 956-968-8591 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.