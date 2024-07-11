Weslaco Police Seeking to Identify Burglary Suspects

Weslaco police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects involved in a burglary.

Surveillance cameras caught a pair of men breaking in to Pecker's Bar and Grill on North Westgate Drive around 4:45 Wednesday morning.

The suspects made their way into an office and made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.