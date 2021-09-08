Weslaco Police Tracking Theft Suspect
WESLACO - Weslaco police is asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect. The crime happened at Bealls department store in March.
Officers said a man stole several perfume gift sets worth hundreds of dollars. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477 (TIPS).
