x

Weslaco Police Tracking Theft Suspect

Related Story

WESLACO - Weslaco police is asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect. The crime happened at Bealls department store in March.

Officers said a man stole several perfume gift sets worth hundreds of dollars. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477 (TIPS).

News
Theft Suspect on the Run
Theft Suspect on the Run
WESLACO - Weslaco police is asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect. The crime happened at Bealls department... More >>
4 years ago Saturday, April 22 2017 Apr 22, 2017 Saturday, April 22, 2017 4:17:00 PM CDT April 22, 2017
Radar
7 Days