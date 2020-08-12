Weslaco police working to track down burglary suspect

Weslaco police seek help to track down a burglary suspect that was caught on surveillance video.

A man can be seen wearing a hoodie and a cap, he walks up to a car in a driveway and tries to open the door without any success.

But we’re told down the street properties were burglarized.

According to police, it appears the suspect is focusing on the southside of town, in particular Mid Point Manor located off of Westgate.

Anyone with information about the individual on the video is urged to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 968-8477.