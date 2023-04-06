Weslaco resident seeking answers after reporting 'horrendous stench' in tap water

Some Weslaco residents have concerns about a smell coming from their tap water.

Eduardo Mejia is a 37-year resident of Weslaco, and he says this is the first time he has noticed a smell coming from the tap.

"I've been suffering through a horrendous stench from the water, and it occurs from dusk til dawn," Mejia said. "As soon as you turn on the water faucet, it smells horrible of sewer. It's not only when you brush your teeth, it's in the shower head as well when you turn on the shower."

Mejia says he reached out to the city of Weslaco to ask about it. He says someone from the city came out to his home to check things out.

"They seem not to have an answer as to what's happening with the water," Mejia said, adding that he reached out a second time.

"I just want to know what's going on and what they are going to do to resolve it," Mejia said. "We as taxpayers and the ones that live here are the ones that have to ultimately have to fork up the bill to pay for our water service."

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Weslaco. Officials said city crews flushed the hydrants around Mejia's home on two separate occasions.

"He mentioned that that would resolve the issues, but it's making it worse," Mejia said.

The city of Weslaco said they spoke to Mejia's neighbors, but they did not report any issues.

