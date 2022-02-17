Weslaco Resident Wants City to Follow Up on Drainage Upgrades

WESLACO – A Weslaco resident of says she would like the city to follow up on drainage improvements after the June floods damaged here home.

Judy Hukill says many of her neighbors did not return to Leisure World RV Park after the flooding. Now that her home is repaired, she’s asking the city to do more to protect her neighborhood.

“I’d just like to have it more secure – that we aren’t nervous that we’re going to have a flood again,” she says. “And, yeah, keep the retention ponds cleaned out.”

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to the city’s engineering department.

Efrain Tafolla says a citizens’ drainage committee, made up of 10 appointed citizen representatives from each district, are hosting public hearings every other Thursday to discuss the need for drainage upgrades. He encourages Hukill to attend and voice her concerns.

