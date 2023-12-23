x

Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signs NLI for Angelina Softball

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in softball at Angelina College.

She's a multi-sport athlete, a member of the Honor Society, and a lover of Cajun seafood. A perfect recipe in becoming a future Roadrunner.

