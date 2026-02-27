Weslaco's hike and bike trail expansion in the works
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is expanding a hike and bike trail in Weslaco.
The trail starts at the Harlon Block Park. The plan is to stretch it six-miles west into Donna.
County leaders say they want the trail to promote health and wellness across the area.
"If COVID taught us anything beyond quarantine, it's that physical and mental wellness are a priority for our area. We're trying to provide a space that hasn't existed before," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.
The extension is expected to take one year to complete.
Once complete, the trail will span 16-miles and will eventually connect to another trail system in San Juan.
