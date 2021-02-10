Weslaco Salvation Army Closed due to Electrical Issue

WESLACO – The Salvation Army in Weslaco is closed for the rest of the day.

The store supervisor said they closed it after an accident involving their electrical wiring.

Employees inside the store said they noticed smoke and quickly called the fire department before a fire could break out.

The store was not damaged.

An electrician will inspect their building.

They said people wanting to donate can visit their other locations in McAllen and Harlingen.