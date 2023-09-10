Weslaco schools encountering AC issues

Two separate schools in Weslaco are attempting to fix AC issues affecting students.

Weslaco ISD confirmed that two classrooms at Cleckler-Heald Elementary School have been without AC since Monday, Aug. 28.

In a statement, the district said they’re providing temporary alternative cooling options to students.

Read the full statement below:

"Weslaco ISD is currently addressing HVAC concerns at Cleckler-Heald Elementary. Staff is monitoring the campus closely and taking proactive measures to ensure our students and staff are in a safe and comfortable environment. Weslaco ISD is providing temporary alternative options such as portable cooling units until the issue is resolved."

IDEA Public Schools Assistant Director of Communication Lynnette Montemayor confirmed to Channel 5 News that 30 classrooms at IDEA Weslaco have experienced AC issues since Thursday.

The cause of the issues is unknown, montemayor added.

Read the full statement below"

"At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students is our top priority. Last night, IDEA Weslaco Academy experienced an AC system down. Currently, the air conditioning is not at full capacity in several classrooms. To ensure the comfort and safety of our students, we have taken immediate action to provide portable A/C units or fans placed in these classrooms and will be monitoring temperatures in classrooms to ensure the comfort and safety of our students and staff. We are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will update families as needed throughout the process."

Channel 5 News will keep you posted on when these AC issues are resolved.