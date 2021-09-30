Weslaco voters weigh in on ballot propositions
Weslaco voters are weighing in on three proposed amendments to the city charter.
Proposition A would reduce the number of City Commission districts from six to four and add two at-large seats.
Proposition B would change the length of City Commission terms from three years to four years.
Proposition C would prohibit anyone from serving on the City Commission for more than 12 consecutive years.
Early voting ends on Oct. 30. Election Day in Nov. 3.
