Weslaco voters weigh in on ballot propositions

Weslaco voters are weighing in on three proposed amendments to the city charter.

Proposition A would reduce the number of City Commission districts from six to four and add two at-large seats.

Proposition B would change the length of City Commission terms from three years to four years.

Proposition C would prohibit anyone from serving on the City Commission for more than 12 consecutive years.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30. Election Day in Nov. 3.

