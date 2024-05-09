Weslaco Woman Pleased City is Taking Down Abandoned Home Next Door

WESLACO – After more than a decade, a Weslaco woman is thankful a nearly abandoned home, she says was an eyesore, is coming down.

David Sifuentes, a Weslaco code enforcement officer, tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the owners of the home agreed to have it torn down using volunteers.

Sifuentes says if residents want to report one of these structures in Weslaco, call the city at 956-968-3181 and ask for code enforcement.

