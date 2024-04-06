Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
EDINBURG, TEXAS --
Channel 5 Sports has learned some major changes are in the works involving UTRGV continuing in the Western Athletic Conference, and possibly exiting for the Southland Conference.
UTRGV has not confirmed the changes yet, but the WAC released a statement today acknowledging that UTRGV is planning to leave the conference, effective July 1st of this year.
UTRGV sent a statement to Channel 5 that says in part -- the university has nothing definitive to announce today-- but to stay tuned.
