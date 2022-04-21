Westgate Road expansion project nearing completion

A long anticipated construction project is almost complete in Weslaco.

After more than three years of planning, an expansion and development project for Westgate Road between Mile 9 N and Mile 11 N roads is set to be complete this summer.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said once the project is completed - people will see added drainage openings along the side of the road designed to mitigate flooding. They will also see sidewalks and new turning lanes.

The $15 million project is scheduled to be completed by mid-July.