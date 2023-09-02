What parents should do when a school is on lockdown

There are multiple reasons police could be called to a school, but whatever the reason, officers need their space to focus on getting the situation under control.

Some Rio Grande Valley schools have been back for a couple of weeks and there has already been one case where a weapon was found on campus. It happened at Donna High School on just the second day of the school year.

In these cases, parents can play a role in the law enforcement response.

Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera says they should remain calm and wait for instruction from the school district.

"What we don't need is for a bunch of parents to rush the school and complicate things for me," Rivera said.

Something else police say can make it hard for them to get these situations under control is misinformation popping up online.

"When we engage in this process of sending unverified information, it makes it worse on law enforcement," Rivera said. "Make sure when we're communicating with other parents that we're going through a validated news source."

Police say when there is a situation where police are called to the school, parents should wait for word from school officials to learn about when and where to pick up their child.