Whataburger invita a la comunidad a una carrera deportiva
Related Story
El evento 'Whataburgen Run' se realizará en Edinburg.
Ubicación: Parque Municipal de Edinburg.
Invitado: Eduardo Villanueva, presidente del Consejo.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
News
El evento 'Whataburgen Run' se realizará en Edinburg. Ubicación: Parque Municipal de Edinburg. Invitado: Eduardo Villanueva, presidente del... More >>
News Video
-
FEMA hoping to increase turnout in Valley disaster recovery centers
-
Valley farmers waiting on $280 million in USDA aid due to water...
-
'There was no escaping responsibility:' Willacy County mom sentenced to 20 years...
-
Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer...
-
Hidalgo County judge announces bid for re-election
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season