x

Whataburger invita a la comunidad a una carrera deportiva

By: Naomi De Lucia

Related Story

El evento 'Whataburgen Run' se realizará en Edinburg. 

Ubicación: Parque Municipal de Edinburg. 

Invitado: Eduardo Villanueva, presidente del Consejo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
Whataburger invita a la comunidad a una...
Whataburger invita a la comunidad a una carrera deportiva
El evento 'Whataburgen Run' se realizará en Edinburg. Ubicación: Parque Municipal de Edinburg. Invitado: Eduardo Villanueva, presidente del... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 Wednesday, June 04, 2025 12:51:00 PM CDT June 04, 2025
Radar
7 Days