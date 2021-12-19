When Football Meets Theatre: PSJA North Raiders Style

Football season is over. But the PSJA North Raiders have been keeping busy by exploring the performing arts this offseason. Watch the story above to see how the Raiders have been expressing themselves on the stage alongside the PSJA North Thespians in their musical children's show "Aladdin." Watch the story here:

There are six more shows left at the PSJA North Gilberto Zepeda Jr. Performance Arts Center. Tickets are $10. See the schedule below:

December:

Friday Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

January:

Thursday Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Monday Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.