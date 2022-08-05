Widespread Valley Flooding Reminds Hurricane Survivor of Haunting Memory
Related Story
WESLACO – As the water rose, the haunting memories came flooding back.
Nicholas Sachs is native to Southwest Louisiana. He and his family experienced Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Katrina back to back.
He says he feels angry followed by empathy seeing his Weslaco neighbors helplessly stuck in their homes.
KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke more with the Louisiana native over what he knows all too well – the devastation Mother Nature can bring.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
WESLACO – As the water rose, the haunting memories came flooding back. Nicholas Sachs is native to Southwest Louisiana. He... More >>
News Video
-
Mandatory water restrictions to begin on Saturday in San Benito
-
Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission
-
Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for...
-
Donna man killed in motorcycle crash in Alamo
-
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park