Willacy Co. JP Burdened with Caseloads
Related Story
RAYMONDVILLE – A Willacy County Justice of the Peace said he’s carrying the caseload of more than half the county.
With one JP newly retired and another on sick leave, Judge Juan Salinas said he’s taking on the caseload of three courts.
Meanwhile, the county said they want to bring the number of judges from five to three to save money.
Salinas, who’s based in Raymondville, said he’s taking over the precincts.
He said he now has to take Port Mansfield police and Game Warden’s cases from as far as 35 miles away.
Salinas said the efforts had increased his hours of operation this month. He said one clerk is getting bogged down.
“The paperwork has increased and the workload has increased… I’m overseeing almost half the county. It has really almost tripled the work for her,” he explained.
Salinas said he’s asking the county for additional clerks.
Salinas added another problem is how much time it’ll take to get out to Port Mansfield to declare a death. He said it's a populated area more than half a mile away from his office.
News
News Video
-
McAllen police: Investigation underway after ‘pornography’ reportedly shown to Sharyland ISD students...
-
‘She did what she had to do:’ Mother gains support for shooting...
-
Heart of the Valley: Breast cancer survivor discusses importance of screenings
-
Despite new city ordinance putting disconnections on hold, Brownsville PUB customer left...
-
Rise in stray dogs overwhelming Valley shelters