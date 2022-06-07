x

Willacy Co. Officials Say Jail Now Up to Standards

RAYMONDVILLE – The Willacy County Jail is now up to standard after recently failing a state inspection.

The state has kept watch on the jail since January when the inspection failed.

Willacy County Commissioner Eliberto “Beto” Guerra confirmed that the jail passed the final inspection.

“I understand that some of the bathrooms weren't working properly, and the lighting... The inspection didn't go through, but they took care of all those issues,” he says.

Guerra says everything is back to normal.

