Willacy County billboard aims to raise awareness on human trafficking amid increase in cases

A new billboard in Willacy County is bringing attention to human trafficking.

The billboard, located in Lyford off of the I-69, encourages people to know the signs of human trafficking.

Willacy County authorities reported an increase in human trafficking cases. Only two cases of human trafficking with nine victims were reported between 2019 and 2021.

In 2022, the number of cases increased to 73, with over 100 victims.

Willacy County District Attorney Ana Hinojosa says human trafficking comes in many forms.

“It can go from being paid low wages or no wages, being essentially given room and board in exchange for sex, and if the person isn't documented it's usually held over their heads,” Hinojosa said.

The DA hopes this billboard will encourage people to seek help.

Those who have been a victim of human trafficking are urged to reach out to local law enforcement.