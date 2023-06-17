Willacy County DA’s office raising awareness on elder abuse

According to the Willacy County District Attorney's Victim Services Unit, the elderly can suffer from physical and emotional abuse from loved ones.

It’s a sight familiar to the department, victim advocate Gloria Cortez said.

“Majority of the time that this happens it's the loved one, somebody within their family,” Cortez said. “Why? Because the individual trust them."

The adult protection services office in Brownsville oversees Willacy, Cameron and Kleberg counties.

Since September 2022, 1,300 reports of elderly abuse were filed — but officials think that number is actually much higher.

“We're hoping that we get more phone calls so that people know you shouldn't be having to deal with this, your loved one should not be abusing you like this,” Cortez said. “You're not on this earth to be taken advantage of to be abused."

The elderly may fear coming forward to report abuse, especially if their abuser is also their caretaker.

“If that's their only lifeline outside their home, they don't want to lose that,” Adult Protective Services Subject-Matter Expert Marissa Back said. “They'd rather continue to be abused or exploited."

There are different ways you can avoid falling victim to elder abuse. They include:

-avoid isolation

-keep in touch with family members

-be cautious when making financial decisions

-don't give out bank information

-and report abuse or suspected abuse

Those with any concerns can make a confidential report with the Adult Protective Services Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.