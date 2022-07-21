x

Willacy County extends burn ban

Related Story

The commissioner's court in Willacy County voted to extend the county's burn ban.

The ban will be in effect for another 90 days, through Oct. 12, 2022.

Outdoor burning during the ban is illegal and results in a fine of up to $500.

News
Willacy County extends burn ban
Willacy County extends burn ban
The commissioner's court in Willacy County voted to extend the county's burn ban. The ban will be in effect... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 19 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 2:09:00 PM CDT July 19, 2022
Radar
7 Days