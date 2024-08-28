Willacy County Sheriff's Office arrest man for allegedly abusing 911 calls, threatening deputies

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly abusing 911 emergency calls.

The incident occurred at the on Saturday at around 5:20 p.m. in Sebastian.

The sheriff's office said the telecommunications division received four 911 calls from a man, identified as 30-year-old Marcos Daniel Cortez, using vulgar language against them and not reporting an emergency.

The telecommunications division advised Cortez to not use 911 if there wasn't an emergency, and provided him with the non-emergency number.

The sheriff's office said Cortez proceeded to call the La Feria Police Department multiple times.

Willacy County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Rancho Alegre Road in Sebastian and made contact with Cortez.

The sheriff's office said deputies confirmed the phone calls were made by Cortez and confirmed there was no emergency and no "reason to have contacted the 911 emergency service repeatedly."

Cortez made threats against deputies "involving serious bodily injury" while they were on scene, and they informed Cortez he was being placed under arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Cortez began resisting arrest and transportation, but once deputies apprehended him, Cortez was transported to Willacy County Jail.

Cortez is pending arraignment and is facing charges of silent or abusive calls to 911 service, terroristic threat against an office, resisting arrest and resisting transport.