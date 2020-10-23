Willacy County Sheriff's Office shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that they have shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The office will be closed for the next ten days as a precautionary measure to not further the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a news release by Willacy County, "In light of the current coronavirus positive cases at the Willacy County Sheriff’s Department, we will be closing the front offices and will be operating remotely for the next 10 days."

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Department will continue to operate and perform daily duties, our day to day patrols and other law enforcement activities will not be affected.

According to a Facebook post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, “All emergency calls should be directed to 911,” the post states. “Raymondville Police Department is currently assisting with dispatching deputies."

This story has been updated.