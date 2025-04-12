Wilmer Cabrera Out as Toros Head Coach

By: Alex Del Barrio

EDINBURG - After three seasons, and two playoff appearances in his return to the Rio Grande Valley, Wilmer Cabrera is out as head coach of the RGVFC Toros.

Cabrera announced on Instagram that he would not be returning to the club saying in his post,

"My chapter with RGVFC Tros has come to an end. I want to thank the players, staff, and all the fans for their support and commitment. I wish the club all the best!!! A new challenge in my life will come soon"

The Toros didn't send out a press release or a statement regarding Cabrera's departure an only release a post via their social media platform "X" formerly known as Twitter.

"RGV FC announced today that the club has agreed to mutually part ways with Sportsing Director + Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera. Cabrera departs as the longest tenured coach in club history, having led the club in the 2016, 2021-2023 campaigns"

The club did not provide any other details regarding the coaching change and said they would not be releasing any other statement regarding Cabrera's departure.

RGVFC has only been around since 2016, but Cabrera is linked to the best moments in club history. Cabrera lead the Toros to a 14-7-9 record and a playoff appearance in the inagural 2016 season.

Cabrera deaprted after the 2016 season to join then the parent club of the Toros the Houston Dynamo as their head coach. Cabrera had immediate success in Houston as the Columbia native led the Dynamo to the playoffs with a fourth place finish and a trip to the Wetsern Conference Finals during the 2017 season. In 2018, Cabrera led the club to US Open Cup win. Cabera left the Dynamo after the 2019 season.

Cabrera rejoined the Toros in 2021, and led the club to a strong finish to qualify for the clubs second playoff appearance after not qualifying in the previous four seasons. In 2021, Cabrera led the club to one of the biggest upsets in USL Championship playoff history as they knocked off Phoenix Rising FC in the first round for the club's first ever playoff win.

Cabrera's four seasons with the Toros produced a 42-34-43 record with three playoff appearances and one playoff win.

RGVFC did not provide any details on if an interim coach or sporting director has been named, nor did they provide a time table on the search for a permanent replacement for Cabrera.