Wings and Rings presenta sus promociones por el Día del Padre
Wings and Rings presenta una oferta especial en sus platillos por Día del Padre y el Día Nacional del Anillo de Cebolla en sus locales en el Valle.
Invitada: Erika Antonio, manager.
Para conocer sobre las promociones del restaurante, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
