Winners remain unchanged following recount of Rio Grande City election

The top vote getters from Election Night remain unchanged, according to a recount in the Rio Grande City May 4 election.

The recount was requested and paid for by the incumbents in the mayoral race and two commissioner seats who lost the election, according to unofficial election results.

The recount shows incumbent Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal still fell short of challenger Gilberto Falcon by 181 votes.

The race was tighter for the Rio Grande City Commissioner Place 2 seat as Ediel Barrera beat out Rey Ramirez by 78 votes.

Eudolio “Nune” Barrera beat out incumbent Alberto Escobedo for the Place 4 commissioners' seat by 121 votes, the recount showed.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.