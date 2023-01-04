Winter forecasts driving tourism numbers down at South Padre Island

The folks over in South Padre Island say tourism is way down right now because of the colder temperatures and holidays.

The beach and the warm weather was a driving factor for Peggy Demarco and her husband to visit South Padre Island.

"We're here, just loving it, drove over that bridge the first day," Demarco said. "The bridge was shining, it was amazing."

The Demarcos are visiting from Washington State. They've been here over the past week and plan to stay through Christmas.

It is their first time visiting the island.

"We've been out on the beach every day and enjoying the sunshine," Demarco said.

Although their trip will be short-lived, she knows how important the visit is for local businesses.

"That's what we're trying to find, local artisans that we can go purchase some stuff from and see what they have to offer, and we've been eating locally," Demarco said.

Tourism is the economic driver on the island.

Local businesses like D'Pizza Joint say November and December are the slowest times of the year.

"People want to stay at home and have those Christmas presents ready, so it's a little more painful, but it's no big surprise," D'Pizza Joint Owner Michael Sularz said.

Sularz says he averages about 100 customers a night through the month of November and December.

Watch the video above for the full report.