Witness shares details on parking lot brawl in McAllen
Related Story
No arrests were made in a parking lot fight that happened Wednesday morning in McAllen. It caused quite the scene.
Patricia Arevalo, a registered nurse who recorded the event, says it appeared impossible for anyone there at the time of the brawl to stay six feet apart from anyone else. She believes it started when someone cut in line.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS was told the line to get in the store had wrapped around the building.
News
No arrests were made in a parking lot fight that happened Wednesday morning in McAllen. It caused quite the scene.... More >>
News Video
-
Weslaco hospital adds 85 high-tech beds to provide better comfort for patients
-
South Padre Island police stepping up patrols for Memorial Day weekend
-
Texas governor reprimands counties over CARES fund distribution
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: D'Pizza Joint
-
Brownsville car dealership partners with Salvation Army to give back to community