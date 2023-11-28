Woman accused in Los Fresnos church fire identified

The Cameron County fire marshal has identified the woman accused of setting a Los Fresnos church on fire.

Elizabeth Marie Manuel, 24, is charged with arson after starting a fire at the "Iglesia Centro Familiar Nueva Vida Internacional" church on FM 510.

The fire marshal said the church was "severely damaged" in the Thursday night fire. No injuries were reported.