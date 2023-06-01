Woman Accused of Stealing Mail Faces Federal Judge
MCALLEN – A woman who is accused of stealing mail in Michigan faced a federal judge Friday.
Postal service employee Bobby Jo Reyna is accused of stealing letters and mailed gifts valued at about $2,000.
The case was transferred to McAllen because she resides in the Southern District of Texas region.
Reyna pleaded not guilty and is still out on bond.
Her jury trial is set for Dec. 4.
