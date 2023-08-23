Woman accused of vandalizing SpaceX in Brownsville mural to face judge
Related Story
A woman accused of vandalizing a SpaceX mural in Brownsville is set to go before a judge.
The incident early last year after a group of officers arrested Rebekah Hinojosa at her home.
RELATED STORY: Following arrest, mayor’s social media response, Brownsville woman accused of ‘BTX’ mural vandalism demands apology
According to officials, Hinojosa spray-painted the words "gentrified..stop Space-X" just below the artwork. The mural, located on East Levee and 11th Street, cost $20,000 and was paid for by the Elon Musk Foundation.
A Cameron County judge is expected to have a status hearing on Hinojosa.
Several members of the community have rallied in support of Hinojosa. Protesters were even outside the courthouse at her last hearing.
RELATED STORY: Group rallies in support of Brownsville activist accused of vandalizing mural
News
News Video
-
Wednesday, August 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
-
Family of man killed by suspected drunk driver in May 2022 crash...
-
DPS: Police chase ends in fatal crash near Donna
-
Trial date set for Harlingen man accused in two separate murders
-
Hidalgo County drainage crews working to respond to potential flooding ahead of...