Woman arrested after fire engulfs McAllen home, no injuries reported

Firefighters battled a blaze in McAllen that destroyed a home on Thursday.

Firefighters with the McAllen Fire Department responded to the 900 block of South 17 ½ Street before 6 p.m. in reference to a residence on fire.

The house was fully engulfed, according to assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria.

While no injuries have been reported, Gloria said a preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a woman taken into custody by McAllen PD.

Officials say more than one family may have been living in the home.

Crews are working to put out any fire that could rekindle.

The investigation remains underway.