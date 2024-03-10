Woman arrested following Edinburg stabbing incidents

One woman is in custody in connection with the investigation into two stabbing incidents that hospitalized two people, according to a news release.

Kassandra Krska, 25, was arrested and identified as the suspect involved in both incidents.

Krska was arraigned Saturday afternoon on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and arson, according to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

Bond for Krska was set at $1.15 million.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Stripes convenience store at 1603 W. University Drive Friday at around 8:42 p.m.

At the scene, officers learned an adult female and her juvenile daughter were injured following an aggravated robbery, and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect, identified as Krska, was later captured.

At around 7:30 p.m. that same night, officers also responded to a park at 2202 W. Sprague St. after a woman allegedly tried to stab a juvenile.

Police believe Krska was also the suspect in the incident at the park, Lerma stated in the news release.

The victims in the Stripes robbery were sent to DHR Health to be evaluated, the release added.